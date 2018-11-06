Helios Technologies slips 12% post Q3 results miss; lowers FY18 guidance

Helios Technologies (SNHY -12.8% ) reported Q3 sales growth of 54.3% Y/Y to $135.8M, The Faster business contributed $31.8M, the CFP business contributed $8.4M, and organic business sales grew 9%.

Hydraulics segments sales $104.05M (+83.7% Y/Y), gross margin 35.7% down by 290 bps and operating margin 21.8% down by 210 bps .

Electronics segment sales $31.78M (+1.3% Y/Y), gross margin 46.4$ up by 360 bps and operating margin 19.9% up by 90 bps .

Gross margin declined by 310 bps to 38.1%; operating margin declined by 560 bps to 14.2% and adj. operating margin declined by 70 bps to 21.3%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 49% Y/Y to $33.6M and margin declined by 70 bps to 24.8%.

Q3 SE&A expenses increased by 51% Y/Y to $25.44M.

Cash provided by operations was $44.2M, compared to $38.4M a year ago.

FY18 Guidance, lowered: Revenue $500-507M (prior $510-525M); operating margin 20.5-21.5% (prior 21.7-23%); effective tax rate 19-21% and Capex $25-30M.

Previously: Helios Technologies misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (Nov. 5)