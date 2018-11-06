WSJ: Foxconn will supplement Wisconsin plant with Chinese workers

The WSJ reports that Apple supplier Foxconn/Hon Hai (OTCPK:HNHAF, OTCPK:HNHPD) is considering internally transferring skilled Chinese workers to the Wisconsin plant.

Foxconn needs to meet hiring, wage, and investment targets to receive the $3B in tax and other incentives for the plant. The Taiwanese company promised to invest $10B, build a 22M square foot LCD panel plant, and hire 13K employees, primarily factory workers.

The report says Foxconn needs to supplement the staff due to the tight U.S. labor market.

Foxconn tells Gizmodo: “We can categorically state that the assertion that we are recruiting Chinese personnel to staff our Wisconsin project is untrue. Our recruitment priority remains Wisconsin first … We will supplement that recruitment from other US locations as required.”

