Core-Mark -19% after llowering revenue guidance

Core-Mark (CORE -18.6% ) drops sharply after setting full-year revenue guidance below estimates.

The food distributor sees sales of $16.2B to $16.4B for the year vs. a prior range of $16.6B to $16.8B and $16.7B consensus.EBITDA of $162M to $167M is seen vs. prior guidance $157.0M to $167.0M and $162.0M consensus.

Share of Core-Mark trade at their lowest level since the middle part of August.

