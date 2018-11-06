Core-Mark -19% after llowering revenue guidance

Core-Mark (CORE -18.6%) drops sharply after setting full-year revenue guidance below estimates.
The food distributor sees sales of $16.2B to $16.4B for the year vs. a prior range of $16.6B to $16.8B and $16.7B consensus.EBITDA of $162M to $167M is seen vs. prior guidance $157.0M to $167.0M and $162.0M consensus.
Share of Core-Mark trade at their lowest level since the middle part of August.
Previously: Core-Mark Holding beats by $0.19, misses on revenue (Nov. 6)
Previously: Core-Mark Holding declares $0.11 dividend (Nov. 6)
