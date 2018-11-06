Franco-Nevada tops Q3 expectations, raises oil and gas revenue guidance

Franco-Nevada (FNV +1.4% ) is higher after Q3 earnings and revenues beat analyst expectations.

Q3 revenues remained flat at $170M despite a 9.2% decline in revenue from its biggest revenue stream - its mining assets - as revenue from oil and gas doubled to $26M.

FN raises its full-year guidance for oil and gas revenue to $75M-$85M, compared with its August guidance of $65M-$75M and original March guidance of $50M-$60M.

FNV says it made the final installment on a $1B funding commitment for the Cobre Panama project during the quarter.

FNV says it expects revenues will increase by more than 30% once Cobre Panama ramps up towards full production, Candelaria returns to normal operations, and with continued development of its U.S. oil and gas assets.