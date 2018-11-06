Genie Energy shares up ~12% post Q3 results

Genie Energy (GNE +11.5% ) announces Q3 improved profitability as compared to last year due to lower spend on oil & gas exploration activities and domestic customer acquisition expense

Operating and EBITDA margin expands 640bps to 8.4% and 588bps to 13.6%, respectively; however Gross margin declines 175bps to 29.6%

Customer base or RCEs and meters served decreases to 275K (-15.4%) and 342K (-23.3%), respectively, reflecting the regulatory mandated relinquishment of certain low-income customers in NewYork served by retail energy providers

During the quarter, the company divested majority interest in Atid, drilling services subsidiary in Israel; the deal reduces financial exposure to Atid's operations, but retains upside potential.

Also, GNE acquired a majority stake in Prism Solar Technologies; the acquisition will be accretive to FY19 adj EBITDA.

Previously: Genie Energy reports Q3 results (Nov. 5)