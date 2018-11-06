Townsquare Media down after in-line Q3

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) is down 3.9% in a sell-off after mostly in-line Q3 earnings results.

Revenues ticked up 1.9%; excluding political revenue, it was up just 0.1%. Excluding live events, it rose 9.5%.

Net income, meanwhile, fell 34.8% on a pro forma basis, to $9.7M. EBITDA was up 4.6% to $27.8M.

Townsquare Interactive added 850 net subscribers to end the quarter with 14,500.

At quarter's end, cash on hand was $49.6M and there was $50M available under a revolving credit facility.

