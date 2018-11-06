Moovit will bring public transport data to Microsoft Azure Maps

Mobility startup Moovit is partnering with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to bring its public transportation mapping platform to Azure Maps.

Moovit uses crowdsourced data from millions of users to create route maps for buses and metros around the world. The startup also offers the data as a service to urban planners with the Smart Transit Suite.

Now Azure Maps will get to integrate the same data. Eventually, the service could include Cortana integration to receive route data via voice command.

Competitor Google Maps recently launched a Commute tab that features real-time visualization of a bus or train moving closer to the user on a map, and select cities can see how full the bus/train is before it arrives.

