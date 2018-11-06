Catalent FQ1 miss pressures shares, down 14%

Catalent (CTLT -14.1% ) is down on below-average volume following the release of fiscal Q1 results that were shy of consensus. Highlights:

Revenue was up 1% to $551.8M, but below consensus estimate of $582.4M. Positive drivers were the Cook Pharmica and Juniper Pharmaceuticals acquisitions while negative drivers were reduced revenues from comparator sourcing agreements, a change in revenue recognition standard that changed comparator sourcing arrangements to a net basis instead of gross basis, lower prescription volume in the North American and Europe in the Softgel Technologies segment and decreased demand in Oral Drug Delivery.

Softgel Technologies revenue: $199.2M (-9%), Oral Drug Delivery: $130.1M (-3%); Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery: $154.6M (+69%).

