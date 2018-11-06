Retailers eye minimum wage pressure

Voters in Arkansas will decide today whether the state will bump up the hourly minimum wage to $11 per hour by 2021 in incremental stages
Bordering state Missouri is also voting on a similar staged-in minimum wage hike to $12 per hour by 2023.
Large retailers such as Walmart (WMT -0.5%) and Target (TGT) have already set their minimum wage standards higher, but discounters such as Five Below (FIVE +0.3%), Dollar General (DG) and Dollar Tree (DLTR -0.1%) could be impacted as more minimum wage levels head higher across the U.S. on a state-by-state and city-by-city basis.
Now read: Dollar Tree: After Earnings Sell-Off Provides Shareholders Opportunity For Mid-Quarter Gains »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox