Lydall down 18% on Q3 earnings miss

Lydall (LDL -18.3% ) reports Q3 sales increase 10% Y/Y to $197.9M, primarily led by Interface acquisition completed in August; organic sales growth was of 2.8%

Sales by segment: Performance Materials: $14.7M (+41.2%); Technical Nonwovens: $73M (-0.3%); Thermal Acoustical Solutions: $88.2M (+4.5%)

On adjusted basis, the company witnessed lower than expected margins, due to compressed margins across segments as well as, increased raw material costs; gross margin -380bps to 18.7%; operating margin of 6.6%, down 290bps ; EBITDA margin of 10.8%, down 210bps.

Cash balance was $44.1M, and cash from operating activities was $6.5M down from $18.4M last year due to lower operating income and working capital expansion.

