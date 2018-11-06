Ocwen Financial dives 7.9% after big Q3 miss

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) slumps 7.9% after Q3 loss per share was almost double the consensus estimate.

Q3 GAAP loss per share of 31 cents compares with consensus estimate of 16 cents loss and loss of 5 cents in the year-ago quarter.

OCN says it's established a set of initiatives to enable its return to profit and improve its competitive position after its Oct. 4 acquisition of PHH.

Sees $25M-$30M, mostly in 2019, in severance and other one-time costs.

Return to profitability is dependent on realizing at least and additional $100M in yet-to-be-identified expense re-engineering benefits, OCN said in its Q3 slideshow.

Previously: Ocwen Financial misses by $0.15, misses on revenue (Nov. 6)