Glencore suspends Congo cobalt sales after finding radioactivity

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) says it will temporarily suspend sales of cobalt from its Kamoto mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo after detecting low levels of radioactivity in supplies.

Glencore-controlled Katanga Mining (OTCPK:KATFF) says it will build an ion exchange system to remove uranium, which is expected to cost ~$25M and be ready by the end of Q2; in the meantime, it will stockpile the uranium while continuing to mine both cobalt and copper.

Glencore has been ramping up cobalt supply this year amid a boom in batteries, raising production by 44% through Sept. 30.