Q3 revenue miss pressures Invacare, downsizing ahead; shares down 37%

Invacare (IVC -37.3% ) slumps on almost seven times normal volume following its Q3 results that included a $6M revenue miss. Highlights:

Sales decreased 2.5% to $244.6M due to "unfavorable trends" in respiratory and lifestyle products. Sales in the North America/Home Medical Equipment (NA/HME) segment were down 7% to $73.7M.

Management says much work remains to return to profitable growth. It intends to restructure the business, including a downsizing of the organization that should save $5M in annual expenses.

