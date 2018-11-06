Eni, Lukoil sign deal on exploration licenses offshore Mexico

Italy's Eni (NYSE:E) and Russia's Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY, OTC:LUKOF) sign an agreement to swap interests in exploration licenses off the Mexican Gulf of Mexico coast.

According to the agreement, Lukoil will assign 40% in Block 12 to Eni while retaining the other 60% and remaining the operator of the project, while Eni will assign 20% in Block 10 and 20% in Block 14 to Lukoil and remain the operator of both projects.

The three blocks are located in the promising Sureste Basin in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

The companies say the objective of the deal, in light of the close proximity of the blocks, is to diversify the exploration risks, accessing wider opportunities and increasing mutual operational synergies.