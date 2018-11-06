Luminex Q3 miss pressures shares, down 16%

Thinly traded Luminex (LMNX -15.8% ) is down on 66% higher volume, albeit on turnover of only 541K shares, following its Q3 report that came in shy of consensus. Highlights:

Revenue was down 2% to $72.4M while assay revenue was down 11% to $33.7M due to the departure of LabCorp Women's Health.

284 multiplexing analyzers shipped.

Net income was down 90% to $1.7M. EPS was also down 90% to $0.04.

Q4 guidance: Revenue: $77M - 79M.

2018 guidance: Revenue: $310M - 316M.

