Navios Maritime Acquisition surges 16% as outlook improves on rates, merger

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) surges 16% after noting that tanker rates have improved since September and highlighting benefits of its pending merger with Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NAP +0.7% ).

TD3 VLCC spot rate increased by 213% to about $51,000 per dand and one-year charter rate rose by about 44% to $28,000 per day, says Chairman and CEO Angeliki Frangou.

Furthermore, NNA sees its merger with NAP reducing operating breakeven for available days--not subject to fixed rates--by almost 15% and available days increasing by 17% to about 15,000 days, Frangou says.

Q3 adjusted loss per share of 15 cents missed consensus estimate of a 13-cent loss; compares with a loss of 5 cents a a year ago.

Q3 revenue of $41.6M exceeds consensus by $3.7M and compares with $54.0M in the year-ago quarter.

