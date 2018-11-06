Oil prices sink to seven-month lows as Trump grants Iran sanctions waivers

Crude oil prices plunge to seven-month lows after the U.S. granted sanctions exemptions to top buyers of Iranian oil, as the market struggles to sort out the effects of the waivers: WTI -2.6% to $61.45/bbl, Brent -2.5% to $71.32/bbl.

The rollercoaster for the oil market "has decelerated not halted, as U.S. grants waivers to eight jurisdictions with some amount of obscurity to continue importing oil from Iran... at a time the three largest crude producers in the world are boosting their output to record highs," says ICICI Bank analyst Ashray Ohri.

The renewed sanctions on Iran took effect yesterday, but the Trump administration has awarded temporary waivers to China, India, Greece, Italy, Taiwan, Japan, Turkey and South Korea; the U.S. reportedly granted China a waiver to buy ~360K bbl/day of Iranian oil for 180 days.

The eight countries "take on the lion’s share of Iranian oil exports," according to Commerzbank. "This is bad news for oil prices, as it means the supply situation on the oil market is set to ease further."

