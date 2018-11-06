Forterra jumps 16% post Q3 results

Forterra (FRTA +16.3% ) reported Q3 net sales decrease of 2.2% Y/Y to $434.51M, due to the impact of previously disclosed asset sales and divestitures.

Drainage segments: Sales $243M (-2.1% Y/Y), gross margin 23.6% up by 270 bps and adj. EBITDA margin 22.9% up by 310 bps .

Water segment: Sales $191.5M (-2.3% Y/Y), gross margin 10.4% down by 540 bps and adj. EBITDA margin 9.9% down 460 bps . The decline is driven by weaker ductile iron pipe margins due to higher scrap, labor and freight costs that were not fully offset by higher average selling prices.

Q3 Overall gross margin declined by 73 bps to 17.8%.

Adj. EBITDA decreased slightly by 0.6% Y/Y to $61.57M and margin improved by 23 bps to 14.2%.

Net cash used in operating activities YTD was $28.59M, compared to $39.13M a year ago.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $30.35M as of September 30, 2018, compared to $41.13 a year ago.

4Q18 Guidance: Adj. EBITDA $30-35M and net loss in range of $18M to $15M.

FY18 Guidance: Adj. EBITDA $165.8-170.8M and net loss in range of $25M to $22M.

