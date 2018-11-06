Sorrento's CAR-T candidate shows encouraging action in early-stage cancer study; shares up 4%

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE +3.5% ) is up on modestly higher volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results from a Phase 1b clinical trial, HITM-SURE, evaluating its anti-CEO CAR-T candidate in patients with CEA-positive unresectable stage IV (metastatic) adenocarcinoma with liver metastases. The data will be presented this week at SITC in Washington, DC.

Five patients, four with CEA+ pancreatic cancer and one patient with CEA+ colorectal cancer, who failed to respond to at least one prior line of therapy received three hepatic artery infusions of autologous anti-CEA CAR-T cells delivered via TriSalus Life Sciences' (formerly Surefire Medical) PEDD (Pressure-Enabled Drug Delivery) technology, designed to overcome the high pressure within solid tumors that compromises the effectiveness of therapeutic agents.

50% (n=2/4) of the pancreatic cancer patients showed no viable liver metastases after treatment as determined by PET scan. One still showed no evidence of liver metastases after 12 months while the other was metastasis-free after six weeks. Median overall survival (OS) post-treatment was 8.3 months while mean OS was 9.8 months (at data cutoff).

No severe treatment-related adverse reactions were observed.

The principal investigator says the use of the PEDD technology increased the CAR-T more than five-fold within liver metastases compared to low-pressure microcatheters.

Development is ongoing.