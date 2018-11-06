Target boost for e.l.f. Beauty; shares +18% post-earnings

Management with e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) said during the company's earnings call (transcript) that the earlier timing of the holiday shipments to Target contributed to the strong growth in the specialty channel in Q3. The pull-forward of product delivery will impact sales negatively by a "few million" in Q4.

CEO Tarang Amin noted that e.l.f. Beauty is the "most productive" brand at both Target and Walmart and said he thinks the company is "under-spaced" at the chains.

Analysts are weighing in positively on the e.l.f. Beauty report, pointing to impressive tariff management and margin improvement. Meanwhile, short covering could be adding some punch to the rally in ELF shares, now higher by 18.4% .

Previously: Post-earnings rip for e.l.f. Beauty (Nov. 5)