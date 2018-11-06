Harmony Gold says quarterly gold production rose 30% Y/Y, fell 2% Q/Q

Harmony Gold (HMY -1.4% ) says FQ1 total production jumped 30% Y/Y but fell 2% Q/Q to 378.5K oz., with all-in sustaining costs rising 8% Q/Q to $1,166/oz.

HMY says this year's purchase of the Moab Khotsong mine in South Africa helped boost total production and free cash flow generation compared to the year-ago quarter, and says it is confident it will achieve its annual production and cost guidance.

HMY CEO Peter Steenkamp says the underground recovered grade at Moab Khotsong is expected to improve during the rest of FY 2019 as mining in the middle mine section progresses.