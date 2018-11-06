AMD +5.6% on Next Horizon event, AWS instances announcement

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) gains 5.6% as the Next Horizon event kicks off with the announcement that the first AMD EPYC processor-based instances are now available on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud on AWS.

AMD-based M5 and R5 instances are available in six sizes with up to 96 vCPUs and up to 768 GB of memory. The instances are available now in the US East, US West, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions with more to come and can be purchased as on-demand, reserved, or spot.

T3 instances available in 7 sizes with up to 8 vCPUs and 32 GB of memory will launch in the coming weeks.