Shentel +12% to new highs after wireless, cable drive Q3 beat

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) has risen 11.9% to new all-time highs after its solid beat in Q3 amid growth in wireless customers (postpaid and prepaid) and continued cable gains.

Net income rose to $15.5M from $3.5M on revenues that grew nearly 5%; excluding the impact of new revenue recognition (ASC 606), it rose 7.6%.

Alongside the revenue gain, operating expenses fell to $130.4M from $142.3M, and operating income nearly tripled to $28.3M.

Net additions of postpaid customers were 4,879, vs. a year-ago decline of 4,710 subs. Postpaid churn fell to 1.84% vs. a year-ago 2.19%.

In cable, the company lost 3,286 video users, but added 3,647 broadband users and 849 voice users over the past year.

Revenue by segment: Wireless, $116.1M (up 3.2%); Cable, $32.2M (up 7%); Wireline, $19.6M (down 1.2%).

