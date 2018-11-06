Nutrien to consider expansion of nitrogen plants as prices rise

Nutrien (NTR +5% ) will look to expand several nitrogen fertilizer plants in North America due to rising prices, although prices are not high enough to justify building new plants, CEO Chuck Magro says.

NTR "is looking at several brownfields in our network, primarily in North America, but it’s too early to talk specifically," Magro said during today's earnings conference call, using the industry term for expanding existing plants.

Nitrogen prices have climbed amid China’s shutdown of coal-fired plants and rising European costs of natural gas, a key ingredient in fertilizer production, which have curbed capacity outside North America; RBC analyst Andrew Wong expects prices will remain high at ~$300/ton through early 2019.