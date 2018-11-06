More on National Health Investors Q3 results

National Health Investors (NHI -0.1% ) Q3 normalized FFO per share of $1.39, matching consensus estimate, increases from $1.37 a year ago.

Q3 revenue rises to $74.9M from $71.4M; beats average analyst estimate by $4M.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $71.8M rises from $70.0M in Q2 and $68.6M in Q3 2017.

Q3 net debt to adjusted EBITDA (annualized) at 4.2x vs. 4.3X in Q2 and 4.0x in the year-ago quarter.

Reaffirms 2018 normalized FFO per share guidance at $5.47-$5.51.

