Frontdoor -31% after soft EBITDA guidance

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) is down 30.5% after the company's full-year forecast disappoints investors.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.25B to $1.26B vs. $1.25B consensus and EBITDA of $215M to $225M vs. $246M consensus.

Frontdoor CEO Rex Tibbens sees growth opportunities in 2019. "We believe there is tremendous opportunity for Frontdoor in the larger $400 billion U.S. home services space with the introduction of on-demand services, which we will be piloting in 2019 and expanding to a more robust offering thereafter," he states.

Shares of FTDR have traded in a wide range of $22.75 to $49.92 since the spinoff from ServiceMaster in September.

