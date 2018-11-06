Disney gets conditional European OK for $71B Fox deal

Walt Disney (DIS +0.8% ) has gotten a conditional OK from the European Union for its $71.3B deal to acquire Fox's (FOX +0.3% , FOXA +0.2% ) media assets.

The approval is contingent on Disney divesting its European interests in "factual" channels -- including History, Lifetime, H2, Crime & Investigation and Blaze. Those are channels controlled by A&E, a joint venture between Disney and Hearst.

Disney's committed to those divestments, the European Commission says.

Disney had earlier agreed to divest Fox's 22 regional sports networks to secure U.S. Justice Dept. approval.