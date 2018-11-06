AES +5% after beating on Q3 earnings, reaffirming full-year earnings outlook

Nov. 06, 2018 12:59 PM ETThe AES Corporation (AES)AESBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • AES Corp. (AES +5.2%) climbs to a 52-week high after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings and a 5% Y/Y rise in revenues to $2.84B, also saying it is on track to achieve its 2018 guidance and confident that it will deliver on its longer-term expectations through 2020.
  • AES reaffirms its FY 2018 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.25 vs. $1.21 analyst consensus estimate, with growth primarily driven by contributions from new businesses, cost savings and lower parent interest; the company also reaffirms its 2018 parent free cash flow expectation of $600M-$675M.
  • AES also forecasts an 8%-10% average annual growth rate target through 2020, and says it is continuing on its path to investment grade credit metrics in 2019 and ratings in 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.