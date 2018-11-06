AES +5% after beating on Q3 earnings, reaffirming full-year earnings outlook
- AES Corp. (AES +5.2%) climbs to a 52-week high after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings and a 5% Y/Y rise in revenues to $2.84B, also saying it is on track to achieve its 2018 guidance and confident that it will deliver on its longer-term expectations through 2020.
- AES reaffirms its FY 2018 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.25 vs. $1.21 analyst consensus estimate, with growth primarily driven by contributions from new businesses, cost savings and lower parent interest; the company also reaffirms its 2018 parent free cash flow expectation of $600M-$675M.
- AES also forecasts an 8%-10% average annual growth rate target through 2020, and says it is continuing on its path to investment grade credit metrics in 2019 and ratings in 2020.