Iovance Bio's lead candidate shows positive action in mid-stage melanoma study; shares down 8% on possible safety signal

Updated data from an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial, C-144-01, evaluating Iovance Biotherapeutics' (IOVA -8% ) lead candidate lifileucel (LN-144-01) in metastatic melanoma patients previously treated with a PD-1 inhibitor showed a continued treatment effect. The results will be presented at SITC later this week.

The overall response rate was 38% (n=18/47), one complete and 17 partial (four unconfirmed). Median duration of response was 6.4 months. The average number of prior systemic therapies was 3.3.

On the safety front, two deaths occurred, one possibly related to lifileucel.

The company will host a webcast of its melanoma program on Friday, November 9, at 6:30 pm ET during the SITC meeting.

Update: An investor informed SA that today's dip was influenced by a large number warrants that came due yesterday with an exercise price of $2.50/share that resulted in new shares being issued.