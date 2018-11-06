Samsung expects double-digit growth for Harman unit

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) expects strong growth at its audio and auto electronics unit Harman, according to Chief Strategy Officer Young Sohn. Samsung purchased Harman last year for $8B.

Sohn, speaking at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon: “The company made its numbers, in terms of revenue growth and profit. And we continue to expect double-digit growth, which I think is really good. It firmly puts Samsung in the picture of the automotive industry.”

Asked about Samsung’s 27% capex drop this year, Sohn said it reflected a calmer flash memory market cycle not other areas of spending.

