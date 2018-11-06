Three-judge panel set for Dec. 6 DOJ/AT&T appeal

A three-judge panel has been set to hear the Justice Dept. appeal of the ruling allowing the acquisition of Time Warner by AT&T (T +0.3% ).

Judges Judith Rogers, Robert Wilkins and David Sentelle -- appointed by former presidents Reagan, Clinton and Obama -- will begin to hear arguments on Dec. 6.

A landmark antitrust ruling allowed AT&T's $85B acquisition of Time Warner to move forward, and AT&T closed on the deal quickly thereafter.

But the government's appealing the result arguing that the acquisition was illegal, and looking to undo it. AT&T says the DOJ has offered no basis for revisiting the lower-court ruling.

