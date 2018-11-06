Financials | Earnings News | On the Move

Jones Lang LaSalle +1.6% after strong Q3 beat

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLLgains 1.6% after Q3 adjusted EPS of $3.02 beats consensus estimate of $2.30; compares with $2.21 a year ago.

Q3 consolidated revenue increases 13% to $3.97B from $3.52B a year ago, with double-digit organic revenue growth at its leasing, corporate solutions, and LaSalle units.

    Property & facility management revenue up 12% to $2.14B;

    Project & development services revenue up 12% to $633.5M;

    Leasing revenue up 16% to $573.4M;

    Capital markets revenue down 5% to $264.0M;

    Advisory, consulting and other revenue up 7% to $189.3M

    LaSalle revenue up 69% to $172.6M.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA margin 14.7% vs. 13.2% a year ago.

