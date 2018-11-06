Jones Lang LaSalle +1.6% after strong Q3 beat

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) gains 1.6% after Q3 adjusted EPS of $3.02 beats consensus estimate of $2.30; compares with $2.21 a year ago.
Q3 consolidated revenue increases 13% to $3.97B from $3.52B a year ago, with double-digit organic revenue growth at its leasing, corporate solutions, and LaSalle units.
Property & facility management revenue up 12% to $2.14B;
Project & development services revenue up 12% to $633.5M;
Leasing revenue up 16% to $573.4M;
Capital markets revenue down 5% to $264.0M;
Advisory, consulting and other revenue up 7% to $189.3M
LaSalle revenue up 69% to $172.6M.
Q3 adjusted EBITDA margin 14.7% vs. 13.2% a year ago.
Previously: Jones Lang Lasalle beats by $0.72, beats on revenue (Nov. 6)
