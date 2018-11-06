Alkermes up 3% on accelerated plan for ALKS 4230

Alkermes plc (ALKS +3.1% ) is up on modestly higher volume on the heels of its announcement of early-stage data on ALKS 4230 that will be presented at SITC this week.

Patients with advanced solid tumors who received 0.1 µg/kg/day to 3 µg/kg/day of ALKS 4230 experienced dose-dependent increases in certain immune cells. Patients receiving the highest dose showed almost a four-fold increase in natural killer cells and a two-fold expansion in CD8+ T cells.

On the safety front, fever and chills were the most common treatment-related adverse events.

The company plans to continue its investigation into escalating doses, but adds that that the 3 µg/kg/day dose appears to be a good candidate to evaluate with Merck's (MRK +0.3% ) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and plans to accelerate development for the combo.

A study evaluating subcutaneous dosing of ALKS 4230 alone should launch next quarter.

The company says ALKS 4230 is an engineered fusion protein designed to preferentially bind to and signal through the intermediate affinity interleukin 2 (IL-2) receptor complex, thereby selectively activating and increasing the number of immunostimulatory tumor-killing immune cells while avoiding expanding immunosuppressive cells that interfere with the anti-tumor response.

