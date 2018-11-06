HSBC discloses some U.S. customer accounts were hacked

HSBC (HSBC -0.1% ) discloses that hackers breached some customer accounts in the U.S. in October and accessed their information, Reuters reports, citing a regulatory filing.

The bank didn't disclose the number of accounts affected or whether any money was stolen.

"We have notified customers whose accounts may have experienced unauthorized access and offered them one year of credit monitoring and identify theft protection service," a company spokeswoman said.

