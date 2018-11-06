Main Street leads Kickhaefer Manufacturing buyout

Main Street Capital (MAIN +1.2% ) helps lead the management buyout of Kickhaefer Manufacturing Co., a maker of precision metal parts and components.

Main Street and its co-investors partnered with KMC's management to facilitate the transaction, with Main Street funding $45.2M in a combination of first-lien, senior secured term debt, and a direct equity investment.

Main Street and a co-investor are providing KMC an undrawn credit facility to support future organic growth initiatives and working capital needs.

