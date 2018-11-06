Thomson Reuters to look at 'substantive' M&A with $2B set aside

In the wake of earnings and with the $17B sale of its Financial & Risk business in the rear-view mirror, Thomson Reuters (TRI +4.1% ) will now eye "substantive" purchases for its legal and tax units.

CEO Jim Smith tells Reuters that the company has $2B set aside for "bigger, more substantive deals."

"I wouldn't expect a string of small, bolt-on acquisitions. We'd rather spend that $2B on a handful of deals rather than spread across a couple of dozen," he says.

The company could spend more than $2B if a home-run deal came along, he added.

Shares are just off their 52-week high of $48.09.

Thomson Reuters reiterated a forecast for low single-digit revenue growth in the full-year, while Smith says the company's longer-term goal is mid single-digit growth.

