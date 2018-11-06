Tesla's 10-Q still in the spotlight

Wolfe Research says its analysis of Tesla's (TSLA +1.7% ) 10-Q filing confirms its view that the production ramp of Model 3 to 7k units/week could be achieved with limited additional capex.

Wolfe on Tesla: "Given higher labor / D&A / overhead absorption we believe an incremental 50k units of Model 3 production can add 280bp’s to overall Model 3 gross margin. The mechanics of higher volume should more than offset any reduction in ASP from the introduction of lower priced versions of Model 3."

Wolfe Research and Citron Research are two of only a handful of firms to have turned bullish on Tesla over the last three to four weeks.

Of course, plenty of other analysts have dived into Tesla's 10-Q without seeing the same rays of sunlight as Wolfe. UBS analyst Colin Langan says the company booked $188M in provisions for warranties in the quarter, which he calculates to about $2,200 per vehicle from $2,900 in the prior quarter. That difference contributed about $55M to the bottom line or $0.31 to EPS.

Some Seeking Alpha contributors have also dug deep into the 10-Q (examples: Tesla Can't Get Its Story and Tesla's 10-Q Reveals Q3 May Not Have Been Profitable, After All).