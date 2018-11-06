Jacobs Engineering +3% after NASA extends contract

Jacobs Engineering (JEC +3% ) jumps to a 52-week high after winning an extension to the test and operations support contract at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida with a contract value of $137.5M.

NASA estimates the total value of the contract at $818M, which begins in October 2018 and extends the period of performance through September 2019.

JEC says project work includes launch vehicle, spacecraft and payload integration and processing; servicing and testing of flight hardware; and launch and control of development and operational flights at Kennedy Space Center.