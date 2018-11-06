Bloom Energy -23% as Q3 earnings, guidance disappoint

Bloom Energy (BE -22.9% ) plunges to its lowest price since going public in July, after posting a Q3 net loss of $0.97/share, much wider than $6.97/share in the year-ago quarter.

The stark difference in the numbers stems from the fact that the IPO took place during the quarter, boosting the company’s share count to 81.3M from 10.3M a year ago, MarketWatch explains.

BE says Q3 revenues more than doubled Y/Y to $190M but acceptances, or actual deployments, of 206 rose 46% Y/Y but came in below guidance of 213-235 due to project delays and expects Q4 acceptances of 225-275, with the midpoint lower than it originally expected.

On its earnings conference call, BE described a "perfect storm," referring to delays caused by hurricanes on the east coast and wildfires in California, as well as strikes and other delays at some its utility clients.