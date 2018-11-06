Stocks flatten out, oil continues lower

Modest gains for the averages have mostly evaporated just more than an hour before the closing bell, with investors perhaps headed to the sidelines ahead of this evening's election results. Again, the baseline says the GOP holds onto Senate control, while the Democrats take the House. Anything deviating from that is likely to send markets moving. Seeking Alpha will have live coverage tonight.

The most interesting action may be in oil, which is down another 1.3% to $62.30 per barrel - its lowest price since early April. Black gold is now down nearly 20% over the past month.