Randgold to mediate in Acacia's Tanzania dispute before Barrick merger

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) says it is ready to mediate in a tax dispute between Tanzania's government and Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF, OTC:ABGLY), which will become part of the company assuming Randgold shareholders approve the planned merger with Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX).

Tanzania has accused Acacia, which is 63.9% owned by Barrick, of tax evasion and has slapped it with a $190B tax charge and banned any exports of unprocessed gold.

CEO Mark Bristow, who will be president and CEO of the merged company, does not offer specifics about the mediation but says he will act in his capacity as Randgold’s chief executive and not as the head of Barrick, and adds that "the situation is pretty desperate."

Bristow also says the combined company will focus on developing copper production where the metal naturally occurs alongside gold - which is the case in its U.S. assets - and says the company may sell the Lumwana mine in Zambia, which produces only copper.