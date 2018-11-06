Kinder Morgan says Louisiana gas pipeline in service for LNG terminal

Kinder Morgan (KMI +0.7% ) says it has placed into service part of its Louisiana natural gas pipeline.

The $122M pipeline is designed to deliver as much as 600M cf/day to Cheniere Energy’s (LNG -0.7% ) Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas export terminal, which is adding a fifth liquefaction train.

Cheniere says Sabine Pass 5 is undergoing commissioning and is expected to enter commercial service in Q1 2019.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved KMI’s request to build the pipeline a year ago and OK'd the company’s request to put the project into service in August.