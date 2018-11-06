Judge sides with FTC on part of Qualcomm antitrust case

A U.S. district judge sides with the Federal Trade Commission on part of its antitrust case against Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), which heads for trial in early 2019.

Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California ruled Qualcomm had to license patents under industry group commitments where it said it would provide licenses on fair and reasonable terms.

The FTC alleged Qualcomm’s refusal to license patents to competitors including Intel was part of a monopoly scheme.

Both the FTC and Qualcomm said they were discussing a potential settlement last month and asked Koh to defer her ruling for the talks. Koh denied that request.

Read the full ruling here.

