Myomo nabs two Medicare reimbursement codes for powered arm brace

Thinly traded nano cap Myomo (MYO -6.6% ) has taken investors on a thrill ride today. Shares have been up almost 27% and down almost 20% . Volume has been robust, ~1.3M shares, almost 11x normal.

After the close yesterday, the company announced Q3 results that included a 25% increase in revenues to $609K. Cash totaled ~$9.1M at the end of September.

Today, it announced that CMS has created two new reimburse codes for its MyoPro powered arm brace that will take effect on January 1, 2019.

Previously: Myomo misses on revenue (Nov. 5)