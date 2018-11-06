Williams granted more time to gain approval for Constitution gas pipeline

Williams Cos. (WMB, WPZ) is granted two more years until December 2020 by U.S. regulators to obtain the approvals needed to build its long-delayed Constitution natural gas pipeline from Pennsylvania to New York.

This is the second two-year extension for the 125-mile pipeline, which has been bogged down in regulatory and legal battles since the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved construction in December 2014.

To build the project, WMB still needs a water quality permit denied by New York's state government in 2016; the company has filed a new federal lawsuit after an earlier suit that reached the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to review the appeals court judgment that upheld the state’s decision.

When WMB first proposed Constitution in 2013, it estimated the project would cost $683M and enter service in 2016; delays reportedly have pushed the cost estimate to as high as $875M.

Constitution is owned by subsidiaries of Williams, Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF).