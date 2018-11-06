LGI Homes slumps 12% after slowing absorption pace

LGI Homes (NYSE:LGI) sinks 12% after Q3 home closings slid 7.4% and October home closings fell 12% Y/Y.

"Our focus on keeping margins consistent and offsetting rising costs, coupled with rising interest rates, has created some challenges around affordability ultimately slowing our absorption pace in recent months," says Chairman and CEO Eric Lipar.

Q3 home closings fell to 1,601 homes from 1,729 a year ago.

Q3 home sales revenue of $380.4M rose 4.0% from $365.9M a year ago; average home sales price of $237,582 rose 12% Y/Y.

Q3 EPS of $1.66 vs. $1.55 a year ago.

2018 Guidance: LGIH sees basic EPS $6.50-$7.25 and adjusted gross margin of 26.0%-28.0%; average home sales price of $225,000-$235,000.

Previously: LGI Homes reports October 2018 home closings (Nov. 6)

Previously: LGI Homes beats by $0.04, beats on revenue(Nov. 6)