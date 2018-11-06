Microsoft's Cortana head is leaving

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Cortana chief Javier Soltero is leaving the company four years after joining through the $200M acquisition of email app startup Acompli.

The announcement came in a memo to employees this week, according to ZDNet. Soltero confirmed the news of his departure on Twitter.

Sources tell CNBC Soltero could leave in December, roughly eight months after he took charge of Cortana.

Cortana had over 150M users earlier this year, according to Microsoft, which trails far behind the 500M active users for Apple’s Siri.

Previously: Amazon, Microsoft tie-up comes to public preview (Aug. 15)