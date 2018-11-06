Sotherly Hotels -5.2% after year guidance cut

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) -5.2% after cutting its 2018 adjusted FFO per share guidance to $1.01-$1.05 from previous guidance $1.04-$1.08.

The new guidance factors in weather events, including Hurricane Florence, market conditions, and refinancing of the Hyatt Centric Arlington.

Now sees year RevPar at $103.44-$104.27 from prior range of $104.74-$105.59; and hotel EBITDA margin at 26.8% compares with prior range of 27.5%-27.6%.

Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 7 cents declined from 17 cents a year ago.

Q3 RevPar of $98.59 vs. $96.11 a year ago and occupancy fell to 69.3% from 71.1%.

