Enbridge request to start more of Nexus nat gas pipeline approved by FERC

The Federal Energy Regulatory Committee approves Enbridge's (ENB +2.4% ) request to place into service more of its $2.6B Nexus natural gas pipeline from Ohio to Michigan.

The FERC says it OK'd the company’s request to place the Wadsworth compressor in Medina County, Ohio, into service; ENB had sought permission to put the compressor into service on Oct. 19.

During October, FERC allowed ENB to place facilities into service that would enable Nexus to transport 970M cf/day; once the 255-mile project is fully in service, it will be able to carry up to 1.5B cf/day of gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale fields to the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast and to Ontario.