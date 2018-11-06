Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -6% after comp sales drop

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) reports comparable restaurant revenue fell 3.4% in Q3 on a 1.9% decrease in traffic.

Off-premise sales increased 22.7% during the quarter to account for 10.1% of total food and beverage sales.

Cost of sales as a percentage of revenue remained flat at 23.8%.

Restaurant labor costs as a percentage of restaurant revenue remained flat at 35.3% of sales.

Looking ahead, the restaurant company FY18 EPS of $1.60 to $1.80 vs. $1.89 consensus.

